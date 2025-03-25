Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya


On March 24, H.E. Amb. Guo Haiyan paid a courtesy call on Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya and Party Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement. Minister Counselor Zhou Zhencheng, Cabinet Secretary for The National Treasury and Economic Planning Hon. FCPA John Mbadi, were present at the meeting.

The two sides exchanged views on carrying forward friendly traditions, strengthening practical cooperation, and promoting the continued steady growth of the China-Kenya relations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya.