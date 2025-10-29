The Kenya Institute of Primate Research (KIPRE) this week hosts its 20th Scientific Conference under the theme “Transforming Health through Innovative Research.” The forum brings together researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and advocates from across Africa to share new scientific insights and strengthen the continent’s biomedical and biotechnology capacity.

Representing the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to leveraging research and innovation to advance Universal Health Coverage (UHC), improve disease prevention, and enhance emergency preparedness.

She noted that the evolving global health landscape — from infectious to non-communicable diseases — calls for collaborative, evidence-based approaches that integrate science, technology, and policy.

The PS encouraged participants to engage actively, share knowledge, and build partnerships that translate research into practical, scalable health solutions.

“Collaboration is key. Together, we can harness our collective expertise to improve health outcomes for all,” she said.

The conference is expected to yield actionable recommendations and reinforce Kenya’s leadership in health innovation, research, and biotechnology development across the region.