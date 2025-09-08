The Global Mercy™ (www.MercyShips.org), the world’s largest purpose-built civilian hospital ship, has officially launched her third consecutive field service in Sierra Leone, with the successful surgery of its very first patient, 40-year-old kekeh driver Mohamed. This pivotal moment represents the beginning of a mission dedicated to providing hope and healing while strengthening the nation’s anesthetic and surgical systems.

For more than five years, Mohamed endured the daily pain of a hernia while navigating Freetown’s bustling streets to provide for his wife and four children. Despite the relentless discomfort, fear of complications kept him from seeking surgery.

Unlike in high-income countries, hernias often remain untreated in Sierra Leone. A population-based survey (https://apo-opa.co/464vE81) found a hernia prevalence of 7.7% among adult males, among the highest recorded globally.

When Mohamed heard that the Global Mercy was once again docked in Freetown, he found the courage to register. On August 29, after a thorough medical screening, he was cleared for surgery, marking the official start of this new season of service.

Shortly before, the field service was formally inaugurated with a Partner Welcome Event on board the Global Mercy. Government leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, churches, nonprofit organizations, and private sector representatives gathered to celebrate this new chapter. The event reflected on past achievements while setting a hopeful vision for the work ahead.

Vice president Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh was visibly moved as he reflected on the impact of Mercy Ships’ work:



"We have seen Mercy Ships providing clinical services to children who were then able to reintegrate into the school system and their communities. This is a service that restores hope and dignity to patients who regain their eyesight, and importantly, supports countries like Sierra Leone that are working to strengthen their healthcare workforce."

The floating hospital has been fully prepared for the start of surgeries, and the entire hospital community gave thanks for this momentous beginning.

"This milestone marks also a powerful testament to the dedication of our incredible hospital volunteers, whose commitment makes our mission possible every day," said Dr. Steven Purdon, newly appointed Hospital Director.

Before Mohamed’s surgery, volunteer surgeon Dr. John Zwiacher (USA) arrived in Freetown to join the international team of medical professionals serving on board. Having volunteered with Mercy Ships nine times, Dr. Zwiacher emphasized the strength of the mission.

“We’ve all come here from every corner of the world; Canada, USA, UK, Sweden, and so many others. No matter our language or background, we share the same purpose; to provide surgery and care for patients.”

Mohamed’s one-hour surgery on board the Global Mercy successfully removed his hernia. For Mohamed, this was a major hallmark in his life. This surgery not only removed this physical ailment, but restored dignity, relief, and hope for his family’s future.

“This surgery is going to have a huge impact,” said Dr. Zwiacher. “It allows Mohamed to return to work without pain.”

With Mohamed’s surgery complete, the Global Mercy has made an impactful start to her field service and looks forward to welcoming many more patients on board.

For more information about Mercy Ships, contact:

international.media@mercyships.org

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal.