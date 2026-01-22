The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, today congratulated Advocate Dinkie Portia Dube on her appointment as Deputy Public Protector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Adv Dube’s appointment earlier today for a non-renewable term of seven years, with effect from 1 February 2026. The appointment was made in terms of section 2A(1) of the Public Protector Act, 1994 (Act 23 of 1994), following a recommendation by the National Assembly.

Adv Dube brings more than 20 years of experience in the public sector, with extensive expertise in oversight, complaints management and investigations. The position of Deputy Public Protector became vacant following the appointment of Adv Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector.

Mr Nqola said Adv Dube enjoyed unanimous support from the multiparty committee that conducted the interview process.

“All Members who participated in the interviews last year agreed that Adv Dube was the strongest candidate among those interviewed. She was calm and composed during a very robust interview process, demonstrated a wide knowledge of the field and articulated her responses clearly and confidently. We therefore recommended to the National Assembly and by extension the President that she should be appointed,” Mr Nqola said.

The Chairperson wished Adv Dube well in her new role and assured her of the committee’s support. “At the same time, the committee will continue to exercise its oversight responsibilities vigorously, but in a constructive manner, in the interest of strengthening constitutional democracy,” he emphasised.

ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES ON BEHALF OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON JUSTICE AND CORRECTIONAL SERVICES, MR XOLA NQOLA.

For media enquiries or interviews with the Chairperson, please contact the committee’s Media Officer:

Name: Rajaa Azzakani (Ms)

Tel: 021 403 8437

Cell: 081 703 9542

E-mail: razzakani@parliament.gov.za