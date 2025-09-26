The Just Energy Transition (JET) Concert is set to kick off African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies, bringing together music, culture and purpose in an unprecedented celebration of Africa’s unity. Hosted at the Grand Africa Café&Beach in Cape Town’s Granger Bay on September 29, the concert will serve as a continent-wide showcase, tying north, south, east and west into one shared narrative of rhythm, sustainability and change.

More than an evening of performances, the JET Concert positions itself as a movement – an immersive experience where heritage, energy and the vision for a brighter future come together. As the official pre-conference icebreaker of AEW 2025, the concert will raise awareness and participation among youth, communities and energy professionals in the shared mission to end energy poverty. It is designed as a lively celebration of African music, arts and culture that will energize attendees for the week of learning, dialogue and networking ahead.

Artists including Fazil, Crowd Kontroller, DJ Dollar, Young Stunna, Uncles Waffles and Fireboy will headline the event, performing to a crowd of delegates at one of Cape Town’s most iconic venues. Built within a restored boathouse, the Grand Africa Café&Beach offers sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Robben Island, with multiple bars, ocean-view decks and expansive spaces designed to accommodate both intimate and large-scale gatherings. The setting will be transformed with creative installations and an atmosphere that merges Africa’s rich traditions with its modern aspirations.

At the heart of the evening will be the Compass, a symbol of connection across Africa’s north, south, east and west. From the deserts to the cities, the savannahs to the coasts, Africa’s heartbeat will reverberate through the music, the installations and the crowd, embodying AEW’s spirit of collaboration and progress. Guests will be invited to leave their fingerprint on the Compass in paint, marking their place on the continent and contributing to a collective artwork that celebrates unity while underscoring the shared responsibility of building a sustainable future.

As day turns to night, the celebration will evolve into a full-scale festival, with flowing cocktails, DJs and a dance floor alive with energy. Beyond entertainment, the JET Concert aims to remind audiences that Africa’s energy story is as much about people as it is about resources – that progress can be joyful, creative and inclusive, and that a sustainable future is best imagined together.

By aligning music and culture with the themes of energy and sustainability, the JET Concert promises to be one of the defining highlights of AEW 2025. It will showcase not only the diversity of Africa’s voices but also the unity of its vision, offering an unforgettable night of sound and spirit at the intersection of heritage and hope.

About African Energy Week:

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.