The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan reaffirmed, Monday, its constant position supporting the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco.

This position was reiterated during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Monday in Amman, during which the two officials discussed ways to activate cooperation in various fields and expand the areas of cooperation, reflecting the depth of fraternal relations advocated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His brother His Majesty King Abdullah II.

At a press briefing held after these talks, Safadi reaffirmed the constant position of the Kingdom of Jordan supporting the territorial integrity of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco and the need to settle the issue of the Moroccan Sahara on the basis of the autonomy initiative, and in a way that guarantees and preserves the territorial integrity of Morocco and the sovereignty of the Kingdom over all its territory.

He also said that Jordan is proud of the strategic and historical relations between the two kingdoms, which are working to develop these ties in various areas in accordance with the directives of the leaders of both countries.

The Jordanian minister said he discussed with his Moroccan counterpart the practical measures needed to activate cooperation in accordance with the declaration issued after the meeting of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II in Casablanca in 2019, and that they decided to start preparations for holding, in Amman as soon as possible, the Joint High Commission that had convened in Morocco in 2016.

He added that during this meeting, it was agreed to facilitate the movement of citizens between the two Kingdoms through the treatment of visa issues.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, Safadi said, "We agree that this is the central issue and that the only solution to achieve a just and comprehensive peace will be through the two-state solution that embodies the independent and sovereign Palestinian state with occupied Al-Quds as its capital within the borders of June 4, 1967, to live in security and peace alongside Israel."

"We discussed the efforts we will continue to make in order to resume serious and effective negotiations that will lead us to progress towards a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution," he said.

The two ministers also discussed, during their meeting which comes on the eve of the meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Arab League in Cairo, ways to activate joint Arab action to serve Arab issues, foremost among which is the Palestinian cause.