Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On August 8, commencing at 6:35 p.m., for approximately 20 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a telephone talk with H.E. Mr. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco. The overview is as follows.

  1. At the outset, Minister Kamikawa stated that she was glad to have another opportunity to talk to Minister Bourita after their bilateral meeting in May. She also expressed her desire to further develop the cordial bilateral relationship in order to advance cooperation in many fields, based on the " Memorandum of Cooperation for a Reinforced Partnership" signed in May.
  2. The two Ministers agreed to work together to strengthen bilateral economic relations, and also exchanged views on cooperation through frameworks such as the Japan-Arab Economic Forum and TICAD.
  3. The two Ministers concurred to continue close communication between Japan and Morocco.

