On August 25, commencing at 6:55 p.m. for approximately 80 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a working dinner with H.E. Dr. Wycliffe Musalia MUDAVADI, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya. The overview is as follows.
- At the outset, Minister Kamikawa welcomed Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi’s visit to Japan. Minister Kamikawa then stated that she would like to take the bilateral relations and cooperation in the international arena with Kenya, an important like-minded country that shares fundamental values and principles such as rule of law, to a higher level, by steadily following up on the outcomes of President Ruto’s visit to Japan in February this year. In response, Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi congratulated on the success of the TICAD Ministerial Meeting and expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support to date and for the operation of Japanese companies in Kenya. Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi also stated that he would like to further strengthen bilateral relations and co-operation in the international arena with Japan, including through a follow-up of the President’s visit to Japan.
- Referring to the progress of the outcomes of President Ruto’s visit to Japan in February this year, Minister Kamikawa stated that she was very pleased for the agreement to launch the Japan-Kenya Policy Dialogue, which aims to steadily follow up on the outcomes of President Ruto’s visit. Minister Kamikawa also stated that she would like to support Japanese companies to expand their operations in Kenya by utilizing such mechanisms as promoting collaboration between Japanese companies and third-country companies. In response, Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi expressed his intention to continue to work closely between the diplomatic authorities, including at a high level, through the Japan-Kenya Policy Dialogue, which they concurred on launching. Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi also stated that the Government of Kenya would address the challenges facing Japanese companies and that he would support the potential of collaboration between Japanese companies and third-country companies. Both sides concurred on the importance of strengthening connectivity and cooperation in the maritime domain and active use of “Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa”.
- Both sides also exchanged views on such issues as Security Council reform, the situations in Ukraine and the Horn of Africa, and other cooperation in the international arena, and confirmed their continued collaboration.