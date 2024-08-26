Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On August 25, commencing at 5:55 p.m. for approximately 15 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Dr. Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration of the Republic of Cabo Verde who is visiting Japan to participate in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview is as follows.

  • At the outset, Minister Kamikawa stated that next year would mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-Cabo Verde diplomatic relations and she would like to further strengthen the bilateral relationship. Minister Kamikawa then stated that Cape Verde is an important partner which shares common fundamental values and principles such as the rule of law. In response, Minister Soares congratulated on the successful holding of the TICAD Ministerial Meeting and expressed his gratitude for Japan’s extensive support for Cabo Verde, including through the TICAD process. Minister Soares also stated that he would like to further strengthen the favorable bilateral relations, including economic aspects.

  • The two ministers concurred on expanding cooperation and collaboration between their countries in various areas including the economy, and on working together to further develop the bilateral relations.

  • The two ministers confirmed that they would further develop Japan-Cabo Verde relations towards TICAD 9 in the coming year.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.