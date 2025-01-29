In collaboration with the government, WFP will provide general food distributions to 17,000 most vulnerable refugees, internally displaced people, vulnerable host populations, including primary school-aged children in the Far North, North, East, Adamawa, North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon.

The funding will also enable WFP to reach 8,200 primary school children with nutritious meals sourced from Japan. Additionally, WFP will extend its integrated food and nutrition assistance to 8,800 refugees, IDPs, and vulnerable host communities located in the Far North, and Eastern regions (East, North, and Adamawa).

“Japan’s support is more than just a lifeline—it is an investment in resilience and hope. By addressing urgent food and nutrition needs, we are creating pathways toward sustainable change for the most vulnerable populations in Cameroon,” said Gianluca Ferrera, WFP’s Country Director in Cameroon. “We are profoundly thankful for Japan’s unwavering dedication to the fight against hunger.”

The humanitarian situation remains critical in Cameroon with 1.1 million people internally displaced as of December 2024, due to the protracted crisis in the lake Chad, North-West and South-West regions, and the adverse effects of climate change such as frequent droughts and floods. The country also hosts 281,488 refugees from the Central African Republic in the Adamawa, East, and North regions. According to the November 2024 Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis over 2.7 million people are projected to experience acute hunger between June and August 2025.

“Through this partnership, the Government of Japan aims to address food security of communities and build their resilience,” said H.E. Mr. Kentaro Minami, Japanese Ambassador to Cameroon. “Our contribution reflects a balanced approach, addressing essential food and nutrition needs while laying the foundation for long-lasting solutions to improve livelihoods of vulnerable populations.”

Overall, in Cameroon, WFP focuses on addressing food insecurity and malnutrition through emergency relief and recovery programmes. This includes the provision of cash and food assistance to crisis-affected people, school meals to primary school children, nutrition support and services to children under 5, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers, and food assistance for asset creation. The main objective is to improve school attendance and learning, enhance local agricultural productivity, improve access to nutrition, and strengthen community resilience to climate shocks. WFP is dedicated to supporting vulnerable populations and fostering sustainable development throughout the country.