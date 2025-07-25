As part of a revitalisation strategy with a focus on bridging the digital skills gap and creating sustainable opportunities for underserved communities, the Sage Foundation has pledged to support four training and development programmes.

Yvette Chochoe, Sage Foundation Regional Manager, AME

Sage Foundation’s efforts over the next three years will be anchored by:



- WeThinkCode: Tackling South Africa’s ICT skills shortage by training Neet (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) youth to become software developers. More than just coding, this programme provides a pathway to a fulfilling career. Over the next three years, 75 students will undergo rigorous training, preparing them for greater opportunities and improved earning potential upon graduation.

- Tomorrow Trust: Equipping 1,517 learners from Gauteng and Limpopo with critical digital and problem-solving skills through the Shift (skills, holism, and innovation for tomorrow) programme. Activities include robotics, coding, e-learning platforms, and exposure to virtual reality applications.

- GirlCode: Empowering 2,000 Grade 8 and 9 girls in and around Soweto and Tembisa, introducing them to the exciting world of coding and fostering a supportive community. A “train-the-trainer” model will empower unemployed youth to lead future cohorts, creating a ripple effect of positive change.

- LeadChange Development: Focusing on empowering 350 individuals with disabilities through accredited ICT training and job placement. This programme is about breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for everyone to participate in the digital economy.

"Our focus isn’t just on short-term fixes, we’re committed to driving long-term, sustainable change," says Yvette Chochoe, Sage Foundation regional manager, AME.

"Through our four flagship initiatives, WeThinkCode, Tomorrow Trust, Girl Code, and Lead Change Development, we’ve seen first-hand how skills development can transform lives. By continuing to invest in entrepreneurship, digital inclusion, and education, we’re not only helping individuals secure employment, but we’re also empowering a generation to reshape South Africa’s economic future. We’re proud to have already made a meaningful impact to the lives of over 3,900 people."

Across the four partnerships, Sage employees will play a vital role in supporting the programmes by sharing their expertise and time. Sage volunteers will engage in robotics and coding mentorship, as well as CV writing and mock interviews, and financial literacy workshops – empowering participants with practical skills and insights, based on three core principles:



- Fostering employability and entrepreneurship – helping individuals not only achieve financial independence but also actively contribute to their local economies. It's about building meaningful careers, not just securing jobs.

- Harnessing organisational expertise and strengths in AI and digital transformation to bridge the digital divide and prepare participants for the future of work – sparking curiosity, innovation and a lasting passion for technology.

- Sharpening focus and impact: streamlining and strengthening strategic partnerships and delivering targeted initiatives to maximise impact and ensure tangible, lasting change in the communities we serve.

