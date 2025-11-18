The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://IsDBInstitute.org/), in collaboration with the Tunisian Ministry of Economy and Planning, organized a capacity building program on “Risk Management in Islamic Financial Institutions” for the staff from key institutions in the country. The program took place from 10 to 14 November 2025 in Tunis.

Organized in response to a request from the Government of Tunisia, the program aimed to equip participants with a solid understanding of both theoretical foundations and practical applications of risk management, thereby contributing to the strengthening the resilience and advancement of the Islamic financial sector in the country.

Twenty participants took part in the training, representing the Central Bank of Tunisia, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the Tunisian Solidarity Bank, the Bank for Financing Small and Medium Enterprises, the Tunisian Banking Company, the General Insurance Authority, and the Tunisian Company for Foreign Trade Insurance.

The program was delivered by senior professional trainers, Dr. Mohammed Ayyash and Dr. Abozer Mohamed from the IsDBI, and Dr. Abdelkrim Guendouz from the Arab Monetary Fund. Over the course of 15 sessions, the training covered a wide range of topics including the key features and core principles of Islamic finance, Credit Risks, Market Risks, Liquidity Risks, Operation Risks, Rate of Return Risk and Equity Investment Risks. Participants also engaged in practical discussion and analysis of several business cases.

The closing ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Mrs. Faiza Frad, the IsDB Alternate Governor and Director General of Arab and Islamic Cooperation at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and Mr. Khalifa Al-Sabbou’i, Chairman and General Manager of the Tunisian Solidarity Bank. Certificates of attendance prepared by IsDBI were presented to the participants.

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://IsDBInstitute.org/