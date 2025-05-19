The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://IsDBInstitute.org/), the knowledge beacon of the IsDB Group, is pleased to announce the issuance of its 2024 Annual Report, officially released during the 2025 Annual Meetings in Algiers, Algeria.

The Annual Report highlights the Institute's major contributions to the development of Islamic finance as a tool to foster sustainable economic progress of IsDB Member Countries and Muslim communities worldwide.

Key highlights of the report include achievements in the main programs and significant progress of the Institute’s flagship projects, which seek to leverage emerging technologies and Islamic finance to deliver solutions to the most pressing development challenges.

The report details IsDBI's efforts in leading the transformation of the Islamic finance sector within the IsDB Special Allocation Program to Support Islamic Finance Industry. The Institute successfully approved 24 new technical assistance projects valued at US$4.17 million, the highest level since the inception of the Special Allocation Program in 2013.

The Institute made significant progress in its projects integrating knowledge technologies with Islamic finance, including developing a functional demonstration of the Smart Stabilization System and transitioning the Islamic Finance Artificial Intelligence Assistant to a no-code platform.

In the area of global outreach, IsDBI continued to strengthen its strategic partnerships with global and regional institutions, contributing to the delivery of major initiatives in knowledge creation and human capital development. Capacity building programs, through the multi-modal delivery of diverse training courses in Islamic finance, benefitted professionals and online learners from 130 countries.

Feasibility studies were commissioned on the game-changing flagship projects, namely the Awqāf Free Zones, Smart Countertrade System and Digital Postal Islamic Financial Services. Th outcome of the studies will lead to pilots in partnership with the relevant Member Countries and industry players, before the subsequent full-scale implementation of the projects.

On this occasion, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, expressed delight in the Institute's accomplishments and reaffirmed its commitment to the delivery of knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of Member Countries and Muslim communities worldwide.

The 2024 Annual Report is available on IsDBI website here: https://isdbinstitute.org/product/isdbi-annual-report-2024/

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://IsDBInstitute.org/.