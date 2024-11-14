The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://IsDBInstitute.org/) successfully concluded the delivery of an executive program designed to cultivate the next generation of sustainable development leaders.

The event was held on 6 November 2024 at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of the 7th Saudi Spanish Center for Islamic Economics and Finance (SCIEF) Islamic Finance Executive Program. This prestigious gathering brought together professionals from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Nigeria, Australia and Spain.

The event featured extensive discussions on the role of Islamic finance in addressing modern-day challenges and how the IsDB Group is supporting the socioeconomic development of its member countries and Muslim communities worldwide. The program delved into critical topics shaping the global development landscape, including:

Women and Youth Empowerment (WYE): Facilitated by Mr. Ahmed Faruk Diken (Manager of WYE at IsDB), participants explored strategies to empower women and youth, fostering their active participation in economic and social development.

Climate Action and Sustainability: Facilitated by Mrs. Farhat Jahan Chowdhury (Senior Environmental Safeguards Specialist at IsDB), this session provided insights into innovative approaches to address climate change, promoting sustainable practices and green finance solutions.

Sukuk Issuance and Sustainable Finance Framework : Facilitated by Mr. Mohsin Sharif (Senior ESG&Investor Relations Specialist at IsDB) and Mr. Mustafa Binomar (Senior Capital Markets Specialist at IsDB), the session delved into the intricacies of Sukuk issuance and sustainable finance, showcasing IsDB's pioneering role in this area.

Innovative Solutions for Economic Challenges: Facilitated by Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem (Acting Director General, IsDBI) with support from Mr. Yahya Rehman (Associate Manager at IsDBI), Dr. Hilal Houssain (Associate Manager at IsDBI) and moderated by Dr. Hylmun Izhar (Senior Research Economist at IsDBI). This session explored IsDBI's cutting-edge solutions to address the complex economic challenges faced by IsDB member countries, fostering a culture of innovation and problem-solving.

Through a combination of expert lectures, interactive workshops, and case studies, the program provided participants with the essential knowledge, skills, and networks needed to drive positive changes.

The sessions were enriched with practical examples drawn from IsDB's activities in its member countries, covering a range of relevant topics. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, IsDBI remains committed to empowering future leaders to shape a prosperous and sustainable future.

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://IsDBInstitute.org/