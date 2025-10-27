The IsDB Group Business Forum - THIQAH (www.IDBGBF.org) actively participated in the 29th World Investment Conference (WIC) and 8th Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF), held on 22–23 October 2025. The twin events, organized by the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), the Sharjah FDI Office, and the UAE Ministry of Investment, convened global leaders, CEOs, ministers, and investment promotion agencies (IPAs) from over 100 countries under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future.”

During the conference, THIQAH played a pivotal role in promoting investment facilitation and partnership-building across IsDB member countries. THIQAH staff held numerous meetings with IPAs and promotion agencies from member countries, exploring co-investment opportunities, strengthening collaborations, and positioning THIQAH as a global platform connecting international investors with strategic projects in IsDB economies. The delegation also participated in high-level panels, workshops, and networking sessions, sharing policy insights, investment trends, and best practices in sustainable development.

THIQAH’s presence included a dedicated exhibition booth, showcasing IsDB Group’s programs, investment facilitation initiatives, and opportunities for private sector engagement. Key outcomes included enhanced visibility of THIQAH as a leading enabler of sustainable investment, identification of new partnerships and investment leads, and strengthened collaboration with international and regional IPAs.

By actively engaging with stakeholders and driving dialogue on innovative investment models, IsDB Group Business Forum - THIQAH reaffirmed its commitment to promoting responsible, inclusive, and resilient investment across member countries, contributing to the global “Decade of Promoting Investment for Good” and laying the foundation for future engagement at events like the Private Sector Forum (PSF) 2026.

About the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH):

The Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH) is the window of the IsDB Group that facilitate contact and coordination between entities concerned of the IsDB Group and private sector firms and related institutions in IsDB Group member countries. The main objective of THIQAH is to establish a unique platform for effective dialogue, cooperation and inclusive partnership for business leaders committed to partnering in promising investment opportunities. Through facilitation and catalyst roles, THIQAH will be leveraging IsDB Group's resources to offer necessary services and confidence to investors and to establish strategic partnerships with the leaders of the private sector. The primary focus will be on maximizing cross-border investment among member countries to be supported by IsDB Group's financial products and services. (www.IDBGBF.org)