The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (https://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a Shariah-based multilateral credit and political risk insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, is pleased to announce its support for a EUR 100 million financing facility extended by ING Bank (Germany) and SMBC Bank International Plc (United Kingdom) to the Export Credit Bank of Türkiye (Türk Eximbank).

The transaction was signed on the sidelines of the IsDB Group 2026 Annual Meetings, held in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, from 16 to 19 June 2026.

ICIEC is providing Non-Honoring of Financial Obligations for State-Owned Enterprises (NHFO-SOE) insurance cover for a tenor of 10 years, helping Türk Eximbank access long-term funding to expand affordable export financing for Turkish companies, particularly SMEs.

Türk Eximbank serves a broad base of Turkish corporates, predominantly SMEs. The facility will help expand access to affordable financing, enabling these companies to scale their operations, pursue new markets, and support employment creation in line with Türkiye’s export growth strategy.

Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, said: "SMEs are central to Türkiye’s export ambitions and long-term economic resilience. Through this facility, ICIEC is helping Türk Eximbank broaden access to competitive financing for companies seeking to expand beyond domestic markets. This agreement reflects the practical value of multilateral cooperation in enabling trade, supporting enterprise growth, and creating lasting development impact.”

Contact:

Email: ICIEC-Communication@isdb.org

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About ICIEC:

As a member of the rated Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and Shariah-compliant financial solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. ICIEC has led in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and stakeholders across its 51 Member States. For the 18th consecutive year, ICIEC maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top tier of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC's "AA-" long-term Issuer Credit and Financial Strength Rating for the third consecutive year, with a Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting practices, a robust global reinsurance network, and strong risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 138 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC's activities span several key sectors, including energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, Visit: https://ICIEC.IsDB.org