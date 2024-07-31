Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of His Highness' participation in the presidential inauguration ceremony, held on Tuesday at the Iranian Parliament.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Iranian President, along with his wishes for success in serving his country.

In turn, the President of Iran conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for continued growth and prosperity for the UAE.

The meeting discussed a number of issues related to the relations between the UAE and Iran.

During his meeting with President Dr. Pezeshkian, the UAE top diplomat stressed the UAE's commitment to boosting its ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran to serve the interests of their countries, and support efforts to achieve lasting peace, and maintain security and stability in the region.

Attending the meeting were Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC); Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC; and Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.