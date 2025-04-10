The upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum will feature a high-level panel on Advancing Africa’s LNG Potential: Overcoming Infrastructure and Investment Challenges, sponsored by Perenco. As global demand for natural gas rises, Africa’s abundant reserves and strategic location position the continent as a key supplier – provided infrastructure, regulatory and financing hurdles can be addressed.

Moderated by Jacqueline Chinwe, Global Future Energy Leader, the panel brings together influential voices from the LNG value chain. Confirmed speakers include Julius Rone, Managing Director of UTM Offshore; Mario Bello, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at Eni; Dominique Gadelle, Vice President, Upstream&LNG at TechnipEnergies; and Denis Chatelan, Head of Business Development at Perenco. These leaders will share strategies to accelerate LNG development, including de-risking investments, leveraging blended finance models and strengthening regulatory frameworks to ensure commercial viability.

IAE 2025 (http://apo-opa.co/4lq1VMj) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Africa’s natural gas resources – particularly in countries like Nigeria, Mozambique, Senegal, Mauritania and the Republic of the Congo – are attracting growing international interest. Natural gas is expected to account for 40% of Africa’s oil and gas capital expenditures by the end of the decade, according to the African Energy Chamber’s State of African Energy 2025 Outlook Report. In West Africa, major projects such as Phase 2 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development and the Yakaar-Teranga Gas Project in Senegal are set to significantly boost LNG production and regional gas-to-power capacity, while Eni’s Congo LNG project in the Republic of the Congo is leveraging FLNG technology to fast-track exports and monetize offshore reserves.

With major LNG projects advancing across the continent, investment momentum continues to build. Floating LNG solutions – such as UTM Offshore’s facility in Nigeria and Perenco’s Cap Lopez terminal in Gabon – are offering scalable, capital-efficient models for deployment. In Mozambique, Eni is expanding on the success of its Coral South FLNG by developing a second floating facility, Coral North. Meanwhile, gas-to-power initiatives hold strong potential to address chronic energy shortages, contributing to both energy security and the transition to a more sustainable, lower-carbon energy mix. The panel will explore how to align Africa’s export ambitions with domestic industrialization and energy access goals, driving inclusive economic growth while contributing to global energy security and environmental objectives.