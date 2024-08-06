Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), a business network promoting trade and investment in Africa, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates to host The Africa Debate-UAE (https://TheAfricaDebate.com/UAE). The event, taking place on 31 October in Dubai, will serve as a platform to explore and capitalise on the burgeoning opportunities along the UAE- and broader Gulf-Africa trade and investment corridor.

Following ten successful editions of The Africa Debate in London, Invest Africa is excited to take the conference to the UAE – the largest investor in Africa among the GCC states. This year's programme will spotlight investment opportunities along the UAE- and broader Gulf-Africa trade and investment corridor, featuring sessions on financial services, logistics and supply chain optimisation, energy and infrastructure, and ICT and digital transformation. The event will bring together global businesses, private and public investment bodies, thought leaders, and policymakers for a series of insightful debates on UAE-Africa relations in 2024 and beyond.

Chantelé Carrington, Chief Executive Officer, Invest Africa said: “Our partnership with The Ministry of Economy - UAE is a testament to our commitment to facilitating meaningful business connections and fostering two-way trade and investment between the UAE and Africa. The Africa Debate - UAE will not only spotlight investment opportunities but also provide a robust platform for dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders. The UAE is already the fourth-largest investor in Africa, and we are excited to work with the government to bolster commercial ties across the continent at this critical time in Africa’s growth story.”

H.E. Juma Alkait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs, Ministry of Economy - UAE said: “The UAE has long recognised the strategic importance of Africa as a key trade and investment partner. By collaborating with Invest Africa, we aim to deepen our engagement with African markets and explore new avenues for economic cooperation. The Africa Debate has already established itself as a premier platform for promoting Africa-forward initiatives and investment, and we are excited to bring this prestigious event to Dubai. We look forward to welcoming 300+ vetted industry leaders to advance UAE-Africa partnerships and drive mutual growth.”

The conference will feature a series of breakout sessions focusing on:

Financial Services

Logistics and Supply Chain Optimisation

Energy and Infrastructure

ICT and Digital Transformation

As global businesses, investors, and policymakers converge in Dubai, The Africa Debate - UAE will serve as a crucial nexus for those seeking to engage in trade and investment along the UAE- and broader Gulf-Africa corridor.

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business platform that promotes trade and investment across the continent. With over sixty years of experience, our network is made up of more than 400 multinational corporations, private investors, fund managers, family offices, policy makers and entrepreneurs. Together they share our desire to build opportunity across the African continent. As the trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect business and investment through a unique range of services, from leading business conferences and bespoke trade and investment missions to sector-specific event programmes and consultancy projects.

