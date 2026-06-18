Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), the leading platform for promoting trade and investment across the African continent, is proud to announce its partnership with the Government of the United Arab Emirates for the flagship Africa Debate conference, taking place on 22 October 2026 in Dubai.

Held in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, the forum will bring together senior leaders from government, finance and industry under the theme “From Vision to Impact: Partnerships for a New Era.”

The event offers a high-level platform to examine how capital, policy and partnerships are aligning to deliver tangible outcomes across trade corridors, energy systems, the agri-economy, and Africa’s digital and AI future, while assessing the critical gaps, barriers and opportunities shaping progress across these sectors.

The UAE’s emergence as one of Africa’s largest investors, with investments exceeding $118 billion between 2020 and 2024, marks a major shift in global capital flows. As this investment continues to scale, the question is no longer whether the UAE–Africa partnership can mobilise capital, but how that capital is being translated into tangible, lasting impact.

HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said: “The UAE continues to deepen our economic partnerships with nations right across Africa, built on trade, investment and mutual development. The Africa Debate-UAE provides an important platform to strengthen dialogue between governments, investors and the private sector, helping to advance partnerships that support sustainable growth across key sectors including infrastructure, energy, food systems and advanced technology.”

HE added: “As trade and investment flows between the UAE and African markets continue to expand, the focus is on creating long-term economic value, strengthening connectivity and supporting projects that contribute to sustainable development and shared prosperity.”

Karen Taylor, Chair of Invest Africa, added: “We are proud to partner once again with the UAE Government to bring The Africa Debate-UAE to Dubai for the 3rd edition. The focus of the UAE-Africa relationship is shifting from mobilising capital to delivering impact, and this forum brings together the leaders, investors and institutions at the centre of that transition, showcasing how strategic investment creates tangible and lasting value for both regions.”

The event will serve as a critical platform to shape the next phase of the UAE–Africa corridor: one defined not only by ambition, but by measurable impact, shared value and long-term partnership.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Fiona Hannig

Marketing&Communications Manager

Invest Africa

T: +44 2037 305 035

E: fiona.hannig@investafrica.com

About the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade:

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade is responsible for regulating and advancing the foreign trade agenda of the United Arab Emirates, strengthening international trade relations, and supporting the country’s global economic competitiveness. The Ministry works to develop trade policies and agreements, expand market access, and promote sustainable economic growth through international cooperation and strategic partnerships.

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business and investment platform, that drives trade and investment across the continent. With over seventy years’ experience in Africa, we provide our network with trusted market insights, tailored business support, and platforms for meaningful engagement. Our network includes more than 400 multinational corporations, investors, policy makers, and entrepreneurs, united by a shared commitment to building sustainable opportunity across Africa.

Invest Africa convenes high level forums and engagements connecting business and government leaders shaping the future of African trade and investment, including its flagship platform, The Africa Debate. Delivered in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, The Africa Debate – UAE is the region’s leading forum dedicated to advancing UAE–Africa trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Now in its third edition, the platform brings together global business leaders, investors, policymakers, and industry experts to explore the opportunities shaping Africa’s evolving role in the global economy.