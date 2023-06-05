Green Energy Africa Summit (GreenEnergyAfricaSummit.com) has anno­unced its incredible lineup of forums on its plenary agenda and its key partners for the 2023 summit, to be held in the heart of South Africa’s Cape Town on 10-11 October.

Held under the theme, “Unlocking Africa’s Sustainable Energy Potential,” the Green Energy Africa Summit (GEAS) will provide unrivalled opportunities throughout its two-day programme for the continent’s leaders in energy, finance, and social development, to meet with international investors, to find sustainable solutions to Africa’s energy needs and a just transition to a green economy.

The agenda features a strong mix of discussions within dedicated content streams, including the Energy Strategy Forums, Green Energy Forums and Green Finance Forums. Find the full GEA 2023 agenda here: https://apo-opa.info/43nM8US

“This year’s agenda will once again set the stage for profiling innovative projects and stimulating new energy transactions across the African Energy industry,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week&Green Energy Africa Summit.

“The GEA Summit will continue to bring together governments, national regulators and utility companies, independent power providers investors, financial institutions, technology and service providers to drive global investment into African energy projects.”

Alongside the plenary agenda, the summit is excited to welcome its incredible industry partners shaping Africa’s energy agenda.

Energy Council South Africa

As the unified voice of business for the energy sector in South Africa, Energy Council South Africa (www.EnergyCouncil.org.za) is a CEO-led initiative which brings together key public and private sector companies, businesses, industry, professional associations, and financial institutions that have a significant presence and actively participate across the energy sector in South Africa. Its purpose is to enable a thriving and sustainable energy sector supporting inclusive economic growth.

The Banking Association of South Africa

The Banking Association of South Africa (BASA) (www.Banking.org.za) is an industry association that represents domestic and international banks licensed to operate in South Africa. It advocates for the interests of its members; so banks are better able to provide the financial services that support inclusive economic growth, good governance and environmental and social sustainability in South Africa.

African Forum for Utility Regulators

The African Forum for Utility Regulators (AFUR) (www.AFURNet.org/) focuses on issues related to the regulation of energy, telecommunications, transport, and water&sanitation industries, with a particular emphasis on issues that are common across sectors (but not necessarily limited to the primary focus sectors).

AFUR is regarded as a key building block in the efforts of the African Union and its socio-economic programme, the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) in the integration and rebirth of Africa. AFUR’s vision and objectives are derived from Clause 110 of the NEPAD Framework Document, which recognises the establishment of the African Forum for Utility Regulation and regional regulatory associations.

“We’re so excited to welcome Energy Council South Africa, BASA and AFUR as partners of GEAS 2023, and we thank them wholeheartedly for their support,” said Sinclair.

Organised by Hyve Group Plc., the Green Energy Africa Summit is where the world connects with the African Energy sector. Register your interest here https://apo-opa.info/41qagoL. Attend the Green Energy Africa Summit to be part of the solution and connect with industry leaders, charting the way towards a sustainable clean energy transition for Africa.

About Green Energy Africa:

The Green Energy Africa Summit is a high-level gathering advocating for policy reforms and the harmonisation of Africa's natural resources, to help pave the way for a just energy transition to ensure Africa remains competitive and attractive to global finance. Green Energy Africa Summit takes place in the heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 10-11 October 2023.