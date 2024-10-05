International Teachers Day, which is celebrated annually on 5 October, was observed yesterday at the national level in Asmara. The event was attended by Mr. Yosuf Saiq, Head of Organizational Affairs of the PFDJ, alongside representatives of teachers.

Mr. Simon Mehari, Chairman of the Eritrean Teachers Association, emphasized that teachers play a vital role in driving qualitative changes in education. He called for strengthened efforts to enhance the vocational skills of teachers.

Highlighting that a nation’s development depends on the quality of education it provides, Mr. Simon noted the significant investment made by the Eritrean Government in the education sector as a testament to this commitment. He also urged teachers to contribute actively to the provision of quality education.

The Eritrean Teachers Association, which has around 29,000 members, has been a member of both the International and African Teachers Associations since 1996.

International Teachers Day is being observed for the 28th time at national level and for the 31st time at international level.