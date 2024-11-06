Forty-five diplomatic officers from Eritrea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Information recently completed a training program sponsored by China’s Ministry of Commerce and hosted by Hunan International Vocational College. The program covered international relations, China-Africa relations, and China’s foreign policy, blending online and on-site learning.

Mr. Iyasu Habte, Director of the Asia-Pacific Desk in the Eritrean Ministry of the Foreign Affairs emphasized the value of cultural and educational exchanges in enhancing Sino-Eritrean ties while congratulating the coordinators and graduates on finishing the training program successfully.

Chinese Ambassador to Eritrea, Mr. Li Xiang on his part congratulated the diplomats, highlighting the enduring partnership between Eritrea and China and expressing hope for future cooperation in capacity building and education.

Prof. He Yang from the Hunan International Vocational College, noted the training provided the trainees with skills in international relations, covering topics like diplomatic practices, global politics, China-Africa relations, and China’s modern foreign policy through a mix of online and on-site sessions.

Representatives of the trainees on their part, highlighted the value of the program in fostering mutual understanding, noting that it deepened their insight into China’s historical development and unique approach to governance, diplomacy, and international relations.