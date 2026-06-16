The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, opened its participation at the 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Baku with three strategic agreements signed and a full day of high-level engagements focused on promoting cooperation in the areas of trade finance, trade development, private sector growth, and regional economic cooperation.

Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer of ITFC, led the Corporation’s delegation in bilateral meetings with governors and delegations from member countries, including Bangladesh, The Gambia, Guinea, Maldives, Senegal, Somalia, and Tajikistan, as well as with partners, including Vakif Katilim Bank and Turk Eximbank. Discussions focused on expanding trade finance cooperation, strengthening access to Shariah-compliant financing, and identifying practical ways to align ITFC’s interventions with national development priorities.

ITFC also participated in the Halal Economy Leadership Forum 2026, where Mr. Nazeem Noordali, ITFC Chief Operating Officer, joined the Strategic Leadership Dialogue on Ethical Halal Business Models and Risk-Resilient Financing. The session explored how halal economy models, Islamic finance, and risk-sharing mechanisms can support regional integration, MSME participation, and cross-border trade across member countries.

Key Signings

The Gambia: US$250 Million Framework Agreement to Support the Vital Sectors of the Economy

ITFC signed a three-year US$250 million Framework Agreement with the Republic of The Gambia to guide the next phase of cooperation between the two parties. The agreement follows the full utilization of the previous five-year US$250 million Framework Agreement signed in January 2021.

The new agreement will provide a platform for ITFC to support priority sectors in The Gambia, including energy supply, food security, healthcare, agricultural value chains, and private sector financing through local financial institutions.

The agreement was signed by Hon. Seedy K.M. Keita, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs of the Republic of The Gambia, and Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer of ITFC.

Tajikistan: US$10 Million Direct Murabaha Facility to Support Cotton Trade

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) signed a US$10 million Direct Murabaha Financing Facility with the Republic of Tajikistan to support the purchase and trade of cotton and cotton-related products. The agreement was signed by Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, CEO ITFC and HE. Mr Hokim Holiqzoda, the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The pilot facility will provide working capital to the cotton sector stakeholders, enabling Agency for Export under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan through processing companies to procure cotton from farmers during the harvest season for further exporting, thus supporting a sector that contributes significantly to export activity, agricultural value chains, and rural livelihoods.

With approximately 37,000 cotton-producing farms and entities engaging an estimated 680,000 people across the country, the financing is expected to strengthen market linkages and sustain income-generating activities. The agreement builds on ITFC’s ongoing support for strategic sectors in Tajikistan and reflects its commitment to delivering Shariah-compliant trade finance solutions that address the development priorities of its member countries.

Regional: Confirming Bank Agreement with IFC to Expand Trade Finance Access

ITFC signed a Confirming Bank Agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), marking a new step in strengthening collaboration between the two institutions to support trade finance across common OIC member countries. The agreement was signed by Mr. Nazeem Noordali, Chief Operating Officer of ITFC, and Mr. Abdullah Jefri, IFC’s GCC Division Director, and witnessed by Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer of ITFC.

Through the partnership, ITFC will be able to expand its trade finance operations by leveraging IFC’s risk-sharing framework and guarantees covering the payment obligations of issuing banks. The collaboration is expected to enhance access to trade finance for importers and exporters in OIC member countries, facilitate critical cross-border trade transactions, and support greater trade connectivity and economic growth across member countries.

Held in Baku, Azerbaijan, the opening day of ITFC’s Annual Meetings program placed trade finance, trade development, and Islamic finance at the center of its agenda. Further agreements and high-level engagements are expected throughout the week as ITFC continues to work with member countries and partners to finance essential trade, expand private sector participation, and strengthen regional connectivity.

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About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is the trade finance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socio-economic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$96 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.