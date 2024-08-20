Director General of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr Simeon K. Ehui, who also serves as the Regional Director for CGIAR Africa, has led a delegation of senior members from the institute in a courtesy visit to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio in Freetown.

Dr Ehui expressed the team’s gratitude to President Bio, emphasising that the day marked a significant moment in their shared journey towards realising the ambitious and transformative vision of the FEED SALONE agenda. He highlighted that their visit underscored the strong partnership between the government of Sierra Leone and the IITA and their collective commitment to a brighter future for the people of Sierra Leone.

Commending President Bio’s leadership and dedication to empowering and feeding Sierra Leoneans, Dr. Ehui stated, “The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture stands with you. Mr. President, as a steadfast ally in this endeavour, our reach extends across Africa and beyond, working hand in hand with partners like Sierra Leone to uplift communities and drive meaningful changes. His Excellency, IITA is here today to explore new avenues of collaboration with your esteemed office.”

He further added, “With the right funding, strong collaboration, and clear, demand-driven goals, the farmers of Sierra Leone will be equipped to harness the power of climate-smart agriculture and value-added technologies. This will translate into greater food security, improved health outcomes, and increased incomes for countless families nationwide.”

Dr. Ehui also assured that the benefits of their long-term partnership would extend far and wide, with Sierra Leone gaining access to stress-tolerant crop varieties, sustainable seed systems, safe food production technologies, post-harvest innovations, and value-added processes that will enhance nutrition and food security.

President Julius Maada Bio, in turn, expressed profound gratitude to the IITA team for accepting his invitation. He reiterated that agriculture was the cornerstone of his flagship programme, stating that Sierra Leone had the potential to feed its citizens. However, he pointed out that the country lacked essential elements such as seeds, methods to increase yield, and technical support, which was why he had extended the invitation to IITA.

The President shared his belief that treating agriculture as a business could become self-sustaining, eventually reducing the need for government support. He recalled how Sierra Leone used to export rice, cacao, and coffee, among other cash crops, but noted that despite having ample arable land and sufficient rainfall, the country was still importing rice. He urged the IITA team to help make agriculture more productive, thereby supporting employment and stimulating economic growth.

“You are a good partner, and as a government, we are looking for a strong seed system to boost our sector. Nigeria has done well in this area, and partnering with you is both laudable and timely. I am excited about this partnership because I don’t want to fail. I know you will bring lots of experience to the partnership. We want history to know that the IITA was part of our Feed Salone Initiative drive,” President Bio reaffirmed.