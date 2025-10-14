On this 13th of October 2025, the ECOWAS Commission proudly joins the global community in commemorating the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) under the global theme, “Fund Resilience, Not Disasters.” This theme calls for a transformative shift in how nations and institutions invest in disaster risk reduction (DRR)—prioritizing proactive resilience-building over reactive disaster response.

In West Africa, the economic toll of disasters continues to rise, mirroring global trends that estimate annual losses exceeding $2.3 trillion when indirect costs are considered. Yet, investments in reducing disaster risks remain insufficient. ECOWAS recognizes that reversing this imbalance requires bold action: increasing DRR financing in public budgets and international assistance, and ensuring that all development and private sector investments are risk-informed and resilient.

Through the Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs (DHSA) and its Disaster Operations Centre (DOC), ECOWAS has made significant strides in advancing DRR across Member States. Over the past year, ECOWAS has: Operationalized multi-hazard early warning systems across the region; Delivered targeted capacity-building programs for national DRR agencies: Strengthened partnerships with development actors and technical institutions and Enhanced the visibility and readiness of the ECOWAS DOC as a regional coordination hub.

These efforts reflect ECOWAS’s unwavering commitment to empowering communities through education and institutional coordination—ensuring that resilience is built from the ground up and sustained through collaborative governance.

As we mark IDDRR 2025, ECOWAS pledges to: Advocate for increased DRR financing within national and regional budgets; Promote DRR education at all levels—from grassroots communities to policy leadership; Foster institutional coordination among Member States and partners; Support data-driven decision-making and anticipatory action and Elevate the role of the ECOWAS DOC in regional preparedness and response.

Let this day serve as a powerful reminder: resilience is not a cost—it is an investment. By funding resilience, we safeguard lives, protect development gains, and build a West Africa that is not only prepared for disasters but empowered to prevent them.