With agriculture accounting for the bulk of child labour globally and the numbers involved growing, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is stepping up its work with partners on eliminating child labour in key sectors including cocoa, cotton, coffee. The latest initiative unveiled today maps out ways of using innovative blockchain technology for monitoring and prevention.

Driven by poverty and a growing global food insecurity crisis, child labour is three times more prevalent among rural smallholders in farming, fisheries or forestry than in urban areas and is often the result of complex economic and social vulnerabilities and shocks.

“Child labour violates the rights of children; by endangering the health and education of the young, it also forms an obstacle to sustainable agrifood systems development and food security, “ FAO Chief Economist Máximo Torero said in a video message at a dialogue in Brussels marking World Day Against Child Labour 2023.

Child labour in agriculture rising

Sustainable Development Goal target 8.7 aims at the elimination of child labour by 2025. But a joint report by the International Labour Organization and the UN Children's Fund UNICEF in 2021 indicated that more than 160 million children worldwide were still engaged in child labour, with 86.6 million of them in Sub-Saharan Africa – more than in the rest of the world combined.

Globally, seventy percent of children in child labour are found in agriculture and between 2016 and 2020, an additional four million girls and boys were reported to be involved in child labour in agriculture.

Multifaceted, integrated approach

FAO and agricultural stakeholders have a critical responsibility, alongside partner organizations to work to address the issue, Torero said, stressing that doing so requires a multi-faceted and integrated approach. Among the initiatives the Organization has engaged in are: