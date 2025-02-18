Global cloud communications platform Infobip (www.Infobip.com) has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2025 Vendor Assessment. This is the third time that Infobip has been named a Leader in this report.

According to the report, “Infobip is a key player in the CPaaS market with a global footprint and strong capabilities underpinned by its broad portfolio for enterprises as well as a carrier-grade service offering.”

Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research at IDC, said: “Infobip has an agile organization structure and appetite for innovation to meet evolving enterprise requirements that stimulates continued expansion of its capabilities and global presence. The firm’s strong breadth and depth of services has enabled it to grow rapidly while maintaining a strong financial position.”

Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip, said: “Over the last year, Infobip has continued to invest in innovative new services. For instance, our AI Hub and RCS Business Messaging Solution enable businesses and brands to provide instant, personalized responses and deliver exceptional conversational experiences for their customers. We believe our recognition by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in the CPaaS market for the third time reflects our commitment to helping businesses transform their customer relationships, increase loyalty, and grow.”

See the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52039625, February 2025) excerpt here: https://apo-opa.co/4k5OJva

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



About Infobip:

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip named a Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape for third time (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy’s CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

Infobip named number one among Established Leaders in RCS Business Messaging in Juniper Research’s RCS Business Messaging Competitor Leaderboard 2024 (Nov 2024)

Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2024 for the second year running (June 2024)

Infobip named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

Infobip named a leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (March 2024)