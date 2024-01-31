The Indonesian Ambassador to Namibia, Wisnu Edi Pratignyo, affirmed the strong commitment of the Indonesian Government to strengthen relations with countries in the African region. He conveyed this message during a meeting with the Director of Bilateral Affairs at the Namibian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sabine-Moller, and the Director of the World Food Program (WFP) of the UN for Namibia, George Fedha, on Monday (29/1).

During the meeting, Ambassador Wisnu Edi Pratignyo revealed that Indonesia will soon host the 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum as tangible evidence of this commitment. "In the near future, Indonesia will host the 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum, which is a concrete manifestation of strengthening relations with Africa. The Indonesian Embassy in Windhoek is ready to expand areas of development cooperation with Namibia, including agriculture, fisheries, and education," expressed Ambassador Wisnu.

The positive response to Indonesia's offer of development cooperation was well-received by the Namibian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and WFP. Both welcomed the opportunities offered for cooperation, particularly in the agricultural sector. This cooperation is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and Namibia and contribute to the economic development and well-being of both countries.

This meeting marks a strategic step for Indonesia to enhance partnerships with African countries and engage in vital sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, and education. The 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum is expected to be an effective platform for deepening cooperation and fostering closer relations between Indonesia and countries in Africa.