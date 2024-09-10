Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India


The Government of India has extended humanitarian assistance to the Government and people of the Republic of Malawi, Government and people of the Republic of Zambia and Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe to address the food deficit which has occurred due to severe drought caused by El Nino phenomenon.

Shipments of food grains were despatched from the Nhava Sheva port for Malawi (1000 MT Rice); Zambia (first tranche of 1300 MT Maize of the scheduled 2500 MT Maize) and Zimbabwe (1000 MT Rice) to help in their food security and management efforts.

​​This assistance embodies India's principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam', the spirit of South-South Cooperation and our unwavering commitment towards Africa as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India stands ready to provide assistance to all friendly countries in their hour of need and further cement our longstanding and close ties.

