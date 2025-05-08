The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, concluded yesterday, a three-day visit to The Gambia.

The mission was part of the Special Representative’s continued engagements in the region and aimed to reaffirm UNOWAS support to The Gambia’s efforts to consolidate peace and democracy.

During his visit, the Special Representative was received by H.E. President Adama Barrow. Mr. Simão commended the ongoing constitutional reform process, as an important step consolidating The Gambia’s democratic transition and national reconciliation, emphasizing the importance of national ownership and inclusivity to ensure its legitimacy and broad acceptance by the people of The Gambia.

Mr. Simão also met with Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad as well as with Hussein Thomasi, Solicitor General at the Ministry of Justice. Additionally, he held discussions with Fabakary Tombong Jatta, Speaker of the National Assembly; Emmanuel D. Joof, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC); political parties and the Inter-Party Committee as well as its women and youth branches. He also met with civil society members, Ambassadors of West African countries and the ECOWAS representative based in Banjul, as well as development partners and the UN Country Team.

The Special Representative reiterated the United Nations’ commitment to continue working with the Gambian people and government to consolidate democracy in the country and the region. He called on all stakeholders to ensure constructive dialogue in the constitutional and other democratic reform processes, essential for the stability and development of the Gambia.