The Ministry of Health has been urged to improve its malaria case-management particularly in schools, following the plasmodium falciparum strain that has been reported as the most prevalent in the country.

Hon. Andrew Kaluya (NUP, Kigulu County South) said the malaria strain affecting mainly children below 15 years has caused grave concern among parents.

“Schools are not handling the issue of treatment very well. I implore the Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of Education to emphasise that schools must have proper sick bays and nurses to manage cases of malaria appropriately,” Kaluya added.

Research on the malaria strain indicates that school going children are a major transmission reservoir driving up to 50 per cent of community infections because they carry asymptomatic parasites, with partial resistance to treatment.

The Minister for Health, Hon. Chris Baryomunsi alluded to studies indicating that the parasite prevalence among Ugandans has substantially declined from 43 per cent in 2009 to 13 per cent currently.

This, he said, indicated success in government’s malaria interventions but added that there have been seasonal surges in infections between the months of May and July and September to November.

“Our malaria control programme working with the school health programme has mounted a big campaign and response targeting schools. But since it is a big issue, I have instructed the team at the ministry to work 24/7. I will bring a comprehensive paper outlining the interventions we are pursuing,” Baryomunsi said.

The ministry recently partnered with organisations including Pilgrim Africa to execute the ‘School Malaria Project’ that includes targeted indoor residual spraying in classrooms and dormitories in highly endemic districts.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa rallied lawmakers to participate in the malaria walk organised by Parliament later this month.

“I encourage you to come out in big numbers because we will be joined by the civil society, diplomatic community and health practitioners to create awareness on how Ugandans can prevent malaria,” said Tayebwa.