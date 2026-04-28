As an Approved Education Provider for the IFRS Foundation’s FSA® Credential, Impact Africa Consulting Limited (www.ImpactingAfrica.com) brings to market, a preparation course for the credential that trains financial professionals to identify sustainability-related risks and opportunities, normalize sustainability data for valuation, and connect them to a company’s financial position, performance, and prospects.

Impact Africa Consulting Limited has announced plans to launch an FSA® Credential preparation course which is designed to equip African financial professionals with the skills to integrate sustainability considerations into financial analysis. As an Approved Education Provider under the IFRS Foundation’s Approved Education Provider Program, Impact Africa has disclosed that it will deliver a preparation course that supports candidates preparing for the two-level FSA® Credential examination. This is the most advanced credential related to ISSB Standards.

Speaking from the company’s headquarters in Nairobi, the Lead Consultant and Partner Dr. Edward Mungai said “The upcoming program will train professionals to identify sustainability-related risks and opportunities, normalize sustainability data for valuation, and connect sustainability information to a company’s financial position, performance, and prospects. This comes at a moment where financial reporting is pivoting across the continent. Regulators, stock exchanges, and development of finance institutions across Africa are increasingly aligning with ISSB Standards, requiring them to treat sustainability as a financial variable.”

Owen Muruthi, one of the trainers and industry experts supporting the course, noted that financial professionals must increasingly understand how sustainability affects financial performance.

“The FSA® Credential equips professionals with the tools to integrate sustainability considerations into financial analysis and decision-making. Investors, regulators, and capital markets increasingly expect professionals to understand how sustainability-related risks and opportunities influence financial performance and long-term value creation. The FSA® Credential provides the structured knowledge and analytical tools needed to bridge that gap.”

Professionals are expected to gain the ability to identify sustainability-related risks and opportunities that affect financial performance, normalize sustainability data for fundamental, comparative, and industry analysis, and connect sustainability disclosures to key financial elements such as revenue, expenses, assets, liabilities, and cost of capital. They will also learn how to apply sustainability insights within valuation models used by investors and capital markets to inform investment decisions.

For years, sustainability and financial analysis operated in separate silos, with professionals often treating environmental, social, and governance factors as peripheral to core financial decision-making. The introduction of ISSB Standards has changed this landscape, creating a growing need for financial professionals who can fluently integrate sustainability considerations into their analysis and reporting.

The FSA® Credential, developed by the globally recognized IFRS Foundation, is a two-level examination program designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills to bridge this gap. The credential is held by more than 8,000 professionals across over 60 countries and is widely recognized for its rigor in connecting sustainability information with financial performance and investment decisions.

Level I, Principles and Practices, provides a foundation in the sustainability disclosure landscape, including IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, and explores how material sustainability information informs corporate strategy and investment decisions. Level II, Application and Analysis, trains candidates to identify sustainability-related financial risks and opportunities, normalize sustainability data for comparative analysis, and apply insights within financial and valuation models.

Impact Africa’s upcoming FSA Credential preparation course is tailored for finance and sustainability professionals working in markets increasingly aligned with ISSB disclosures. Drawing on experience advising organizations across Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, the course situates IFRS Foundation–approved content within African market realities. This includes the growing expectations of capital markets for ISSB-aligned disclosures, the requirements of development finance institutions for sustainability integration, and emerging regulatory frameworks across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The course is ideal for CFOs, Finance Directors, financial controllers, financial analysts, investment professionals, sustainability and ESG practitioners, consultants supporting clients on reporting and disclosure strategy, and students or early-career professionals seeking to build expertise at the intersection of sustainability and finance. Professionals interested in early access to course details and enrollment information are encouraged to join the interest list.

Media Contact:

Solomon Irungu

Solomonirungu@impactingafrica.com

Impact Africa Consulting Limited

About Impact Africa Consulting Limited:

Impact Africa Consulting Limited is a leading development consulting firm headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. The firm specializes in sustainability and climate advisory, impact assessment and M&E, and Private and social sector advisory services. The organization operates as a certified GRI training partner across Africa, and offers a growing portfolio of professional development programs in sustainability, governance, health security, resource mobilization, and now the FSA® Credential preparation course, equipping financial professionals to integrate sustainability considerations into financial analysis

Impact Africa is an Approved Education Provider for the FSA® Credential under the IFRS Foundation’s Approved Education Provider Program.

Website: www.ImpactingAfrica.com