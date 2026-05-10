This Mother’s Day, Mercy Ships (https://MercyShips.org) highlights the extraordinary courage of mothers around the world through the story of Doxie, who defied deeply rooted cultural traditions in Madagascar to save her son.

In numerous African regions, cultural traditions dictate that new mothers remain bedbound for several weeks postpartum, receiving dedicated care as they recuperate. However, shortly after delivering her premature son Alfredo at seven months, Doxie elected to diverge from these deeply rooted practices. Despite experiencing significant fatigue and jeopardizing her own recovery, she courageously left her bed to seek immediate medical attention for her newborn.

“I was determined that day,” Doxie said. “I needed help for my baby.”

Her decision marked the beginning of a relentless fight for Alfredo’s life. Born at home with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, Alfredo faced challenges from his very first day of life. The condition made feeding extremely difficult, leaving him vulnerable and undernourished. Research shows (http://apo-opa.co/3RvAiqo) that up to 96% of children with cleft conditions in Madagascar suffer from malnutrition, often because feeding is so difficult in the early months of life.

Like many mothers confronted by unexpected medical obstacles, Doxie found herself balancing fear with fierce determination.

“When they showed me my baby, I was really surprised,” she recalls the first time she held Alfredo. “I didn’t expect that.”

Due to an inability to breastfeed and limited access to reliable alternatives, Alfredo’s health quickly deteriorated. At six months old, his weight of only 2.6 kilograms indicated a critical underweight status that would be a significant challenge to his survival.

Despite recurring obstacles and recommendations to return home when resources dwindled, Doxie remained committed to her mission. Demonstrating notable resolve, she opted for proactive measures rather than acquiescence. Her search ended in the port of Toamasina, where the Africa Mercy® was docked. Medical teams on board immediately recognized the urgency of Alfredo’s condition.

Placed on a specialized infant feeding program, Alfredo began receiving carefully measured nutrition, just milliliters at a time. Slowly, his condition stabilized. For Doxie, each small sign of progress was deeply emotional.

Months later, Alfredo returned to the ship transformed—healthy, stronger, and ready for surgery. The surgical procedure successfully repaired his cleft lip, giving him a new chance at life.

“I couldn’t hold back my tears of joy,” Doxie said. “I didn’t expect that my child would be healed. God really didn’t abandon us. Even when I felt discouraged, He was always there. My wish for Alfredo is that he will grow up, study like every other child, and have a better future.”

Doxie’s story is a powerful reminder that motherhood often means making impossible choices. By challenging expectations and overcoming uncertainty, a loving mother will do whatever it takes to protect her child.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, 2,500+ volunteer professionals from more than 70 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit https://MercyShips.org and follow @MercyShips on social media.