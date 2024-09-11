President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, led an award ceremony today recognizing home caregivers who have dedicated 15 or more years to serving the Seychellois community. Organized by the Health Care Agency (HCA), the event was held at the International Conference Centre this afternoon.

A total of 79 caregivers were celebrated for their outstanding contributions to the care and well-being of Seychellois citizens. The ceremony underscored the crucial role these caregivers play in providing essential home care services, supporting the country's most vulnerable populations.

In his opening address, Mr. Daniel Kallee, CEO of the Health Care Agency, praised the tireless efforts of caregivers and their invaluable contribution to society.

"Since the establishment of the agency, we have registered 3,600 home carers providing services across homes and institutions. This year alone, 800 of them have begun training to further enhance the quality of care. The agency remains fully committed to modernizing our services and upholding professionalism," said Mr. Kallee.

President Ramkalawan also delivered an address, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the caregivers' dedication and resilience.

"On behalf of the country, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the caregivers for their exceptional care of our less able citizens. I thank you for your time and devotion, pushing through even in difficult circumstances to ensure our less able are taken care of"said the President.

A highlight of the event was the special recognition of three individuals for their exemplary service in supporting their fellow home carers.

The ceremony also featured artistic performances, including songs, recitals and traditional dances, celebrating both the caregivers and Seychelles' rich cultural heritage.

In attendance were Minister for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs. Rose Marie Hoareau, Minister of Land and Housing, Mr. Billy Rangasamy, Chief Secretary of the Public Service Bureau, Mrs. Sheila Mohideen, and HCA Chairperson, Mrs. Marie Celine Malbrook, alongside other distinguished guests.

This event underscores the government’s steadfast commitment to recognizing and supporting the invaluable work of home caregivers, ensuring their contributions are both celebrated and sustained.