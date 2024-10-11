Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a written message to HE Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was delivered by Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Ethiopia Mohamed Ismail Mustafawi during his meeting with HE Director General of Middle East, Asian and Pacific Affairs at Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Ministry Ambassador Negus Kebede.

