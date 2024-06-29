Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville), Denis Sassou Nguesso pertaining to bilateral relations and means of supporting and developing them.

The message was handed to HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi during his meeting today with HE Rodrigue Ghislain Guessan, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of the Congo.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.