Discussions between the President of the ECOWAS Commission and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Nigeria took place on Thursday, 29 January 2026, at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters. The objective was to work towards strengthening diplomatic ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration between ECOWAS and its international and regional partners with a view to facilitating regional stability and shared prosperity.

The meeting gave the opportunity to the members of Diplomatic corps in Abuja to discuss on regional stability, peace, and security, concerning counterterrorism, consolidation of regional economic integration, statistical harmonization, and data management, internet, and telecommunication.

In his opening Remarks the President of ECOWAS Commission underlined the good collaboration between ECOWAS and its Development Partners on Peace, governance, security and other development sectors. He stated that in 2025 ‘’ collaboration was deepened between the Commission and international partners, including the United Nations, the African Union, and the European Union, to enhance coordinated responses to peace and security challenges. The 2nd Joint Consultative Meeting between the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU PSC) and the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the ambassadorial level was held from May 15 to 16, 2025, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The overall objective of the joint meeting was to review developments in the ECOWAS region and reinforce collaboration on peace, governance, security issues, and geopolitical dynamics…’’

The meeting also served as a platform to announce the resumption and official launch of the work of the five thematic technical groups with partners by the ECOWAS President H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray. These groups are Capacity Building, Peace and Security/Humanitarian Affairs, Infrastructure, Economic Integration and Regional Trade, and Agriculture/Environment&Natural Resources.