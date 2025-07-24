Cassava Technologies (https://www.CassavaTechnologies.com/), a global technology leader of African heritage, is proud to announce that its President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Hardy Pemhiwa, has been recognised as one of the world’s top 50 chief executives driving digital infrastructure transformation. This global honour highlights his leadership in advancing connectivity and digital inclusion across Africa.

Compiled by The Tech Capital, a leading digital infrastructure intelligence platform, the inaugural CEO 50 (https://apo-opa.co/4f1FYjK) list highlights outstanding leadership across areas such as data centres, fibre networks, towers, and edge computing.

“It is a privilege to be recognised alongside esteemed global peers in The Tech Capital’s CEO 50. This honour reflects the work being done by the entire Cassava Technologies team to advance Africa’s digital future through inclusive, innovative, and locally led solutions. It reaffirms progress towards our vision of being the leading digital solutions provider in our chosen markets, and our commitment to transforming lives and accelerating social and economic development across the continent,” said Cassava Technologies’ President and Group CEO, Hardy Pemhiwa.

The comprehensive CEO 50 list, which showcases executives from both publicly traded corporations and privately held companies, is a testament to the diverse and exceptional leadership, innovation, and strategic vision driving the advancement of digital infrastructure finance, investment, and development.

Hardy’s inclusion in the CEO 50 list is a testament to Cassava Technologies’ global impact and continued growth. The company’s innovations in digital infrastructure, which include over 110,000 km of fibre that provides African users with world-class connectivity, Africa's largest network of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre facilities, and the continent’s first NVIDIA-powered AI factory, are empowering communities, organisations, and individuals on their digital transformation journeys. This recognition not only honours his leadership but also reassures all Cassava employees of the strong and visionary leadership at the company's helm.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a technology leader providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation. Through its business units, namely, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, Distributed Power Africa, Sasai Fintech, Cassava has operations across key growth markets like Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Cassava provides its customers in 94 countries with offerings that will help them grow, transform, and expand their operations. https://www.CassavaTechnologies.com/