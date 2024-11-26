Gudele West is one of the capital’s densely populated neighbourhoods on the western bank of the Nile. Untamed inflation, skyrocketing prices and the irregular delivery of basic services mean that residents here are no strangers with hardship.

Peter Butuli Farajala, a 68-year-old advisor to the local chief, describes life in the community as a test of resilience.

"We are living on a prayer," he said. "South Sudan seems to be in an endless constitutional crisis, with the interim one having already been amended twelve times, most without consulting the people. Workers have not received their wages for over a year. How can people who toil full time be almost starving? What about our rights?”

Mr. Farajala made his comments at a recent event organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to raise awareness among local leaders about a variety of critical, ongoing developments, including the constitution-making process and UNMISS’s role in supporting the revitalized peace agreement.

“Before today’s gathering, many of us were unaware of much of what is going on, not least the extension of the transitional government and elections being delayed. We hear a lot of promises, yes, but nobody ever keeps them,” said Amwony Esther, member of a women’s group in Gudele.

Reuben Inaju, Head of the peacekeeping mission’s Community Outreach Unit, clarified what residents should be expecting from UNMISS and other actors, respectively.

“The mission is here to protect civilians, facilitate the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, monitor and report on human rights violations and, last but not least, to support the country’s peace process. With a few exceptions, our role is not to build infrastructure or deliver services,” he informed those in attendance.

As the event concluded, participants expressed their determination to have their opinions heard during the drafting of the permanent constitution.

“As local leaders, it is our responsibility to communicate to everyone who lives here the importance of participate actively. We will be going from house to house to do that, and to spread a message of peace,” pledged Peter Butuli Farajala.