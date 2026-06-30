Daouda Diakité, Principal Advisor to Guinea's Minister of Mines and Geology, Bouna Sylla, has been confirmed as a speaker at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa's Most Influential Mining Conference – scheduled for October 14-16 in Cape Town. His participation reinforces AMW's role as the leading platform connecting African governments with international capital to unlock the continent's next generation of mining investments.

Guinea is currently accelerating the rollout of its Simandou 2040 strategy, a long-term development plan designed to leverage mining revenues to finance large-scale infrastructure, industrialization and economic diversification.

At AMW 2026, Diakité is expected to provide insights into the policy reforms and investment frameworks shaping the country’s next phase of mining-led growth. In early 2026, Guinea adopted its Planning Law and Program Law, establishing the legislative foundation to mobilize private capital across 122 priority infrastructure and industrial projects under the Simandou 2040 program. The government is also preparing a series of additional regulatory reforms aimed at strengthening the mining investment climate, alongside the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund to channel future mining revenues into long-term national development.

In parallel, Guinea is advancing the Simandou Iron Ore Project, widely regarded as the world’s largest untapped deposit of high-grade iron ore. Construction reached approximately 74% completion in Q1 2026, with rail infrastructure completed and port development nearing commissioning ahead of first production expected in 2027.

The country is also reinforcing its position as the world’s leading bauxite supplier, with exports rising by 25% to 182.8 million tons in 2025. A series of alumina refinery developments are underway to support downstream processing and value addition, including major projects backed by international partners such as Chalco, State Power Investment Corporation, Chinalco, Alteo and Alcoa.

Against this backdrop, Diakité’s participation at AMW 2026 will provide investors and industry stakeholders with a timely update on Guinea’s evolving mining landscape and the expanding opportunities emerging across its value chain. The engagement is also expected to reinforce Guinea’s positioning as a long-term investment destination, as the country moves to convert resource wealth into large-scale industrial and infrastructure development.