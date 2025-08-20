Coordinators of the students’ summer work program in Dekemhare sub-zone reported that over 115,000 tree seedlings have been planted through the initiative.

According to information from the education branch in the sub-zone, the program was carried out by 945 students, coordinated by teachers and agricultural experts from seven centers, in collaboration with local residents.

Ms. Rigbe Kifle, head of the education office in the sub-zone, attributed the success of the program to the guidance of agricultural experts and the strong participation of students and the public. She also called for sustained follow-up to ensure the survival and continuity of the trees planted.

Mr. Yemane Abera, administrator of the sub-zone, commended the Forestry and Wildlife Corporation for supplying seedlings on time and praised the participants for their strong involvement.

Similarly, members of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Central Region, together with members of the union in Serejeka sub-zone, conducted a tree-planting campaign from 6 to 20 August in the Embaderho area.

Ms. Alem Belai, head of the union branch in the Central Region, said that the branch has been conducting popular campaigns in the area since 2010.

Ms. Tekea Goitom, head of the union branch in Serejeka sub-zone, added that the various types of trees previously planted are in good condition.