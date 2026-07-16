Team Seychelles received an official send-off at State House on Thursday with a fresh incentive to aim even higher, as President Patrick Herminie announced new government cash incentives of SCR150,000 for a Commonwealth Games gold medal, SCR100,000 for silver and SCR75,000 for bronze.

The announcement came as the President, joined by Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Minister for Youth and Sports Kalsey Belle and senior sports officials, wished the 32-member delegation every success ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Addressing the athletes, President Herminie encouraged them to compete with determination, discipline and pride as they seek to bring home medals for Seychelles. Drawing inspiration from the country's sporting heritage, he cited former boxing champion Rival Cadeau as an example of the resilience and excellence that have shaped Seychelles' sporting history, urging Team Seychelles to remain focused in their preparations and throughout the competition.

Wishing the delegation every success, the President called on the athletes to raise the Seychellois flag with pride, echoing the message of the national anthem that Seychelles is an exceptional and capable nation, and expressed confidence in their ability to make the country proud.

Earlier, President of the Seychelles Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association (SOCGA), Alain Alcindor, described the Commonwealth Games as a celebration of sport, friendship and unity among 74 nations and territories. He noted that Glasgow 2026 marks Seychelles' tenth appearance at the Games since making its debut in 1990, during which the country has won three silver and four bronze medals. While acknowledging those achievements, he challenged Team Seychelles to pursue the nation's first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Mr Alcindor reminded the athletes that representing Seychelles is both a privilege and a responsibility, urging them to wear the national colours with pride, compete with courage, integrity and determination, and remember that they carry the hopes, aspirations and identity of the Seychellois people.

Minister for Youth and Sports Ms Kalsey Belle said the athletes' journey to the Commonwealth Games extends far beyond competition, describing them as ambassadors carrying the hopes, pride and flag of Seychelles, together with the sacrifices, discipline and years of dedication that have earned them a place on the national team. She said their success should be measured not only by medals but also by the perseverance, resilience and character they demonstrate.

The Minister also linked the team's participation to Seychelles' 50th anniversary of Independence, saying it reflects the nation's belief that greatness is measured not by size but by the spirit of its people. She thanked the coaches, officials, medical personnel and support staff for their commitment and encouraged the athletes to compete with courage, integrity and respect while proudly representing every Seychellois.

During the ceremony, President Herminie presented the National Flag to Team Seychelles' flag bearer, Natasha Chetty, while Minister Belle formally presented the Commonwealth Games Baton to Adam Moncherry, who will serve as Seychelles' King's Baton Relay ambassador at the Games. Commemorative tokens were also presented by SOCGA President Alain Alcindor to President Herminie, Minister Belle and National Sports Council Chief Executive Officer Mario Pragassen in recognition of their support for sport and Team Seychelles.

The 32-member delegation is scheduled to depart for Glasgow on 20 July 2026, carrying with them not only the hopes of a nation but also the ambition of securing Seychelles' first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal.