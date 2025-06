Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) eSIM Store is a new connectivity solution for international travel. Designed to make it easier for leisure and business travellers to stay online globally, it empowers users with easy Internet access across 150+ countries and regions, with a choice of over 2,000 affordable data plans.

The production of eSIM-compatible devices has increased tenfold in the last five years according to the GSMA (http://apo-opa.co/4lamZ8D). By 2028, it is expected that half of all mobile connections worldwide will use eSIM technology. This rise in popularity is driven by eSIM’s convenience and ease of use – eliminating the need for physical SIM cards and enabling a hassle-free experience wherever you go.

To meet this growing trend, Kaspersky eSIM Store provides access to eSIM plans from local telecom operators all over the world – with an easy interface and simple management.

A new way to always stay connected

Kaspersky eSIM Store lets users to enjoy affordable and easily accessible Internet connections around the globe without the hassle of physical SIM cards. Users can seamlessly access eSIM plans from local telecom providers in 150+ countries and regions worldwide, providing favourable rates and transparent conditions without any roaming fees.

While travelling, an eSIM can help users avoid high roaming costs on a primary SIM, remove the need to search for a local SIM kiosk and share personal data with them, as well as avoiding the use of unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. Instead, eSIM ensures that leisure travellers can focus on the joyful moments of their trip and instantly share them with friends and relatives, while business travellers have continuous access to important messages, working documents and video calls.

Seamless connection in a few taps

Kaspersky eSIM Store features a user-friendly interface for plan selection, purchase, top-ups, and data usage management. Travellers can choose their preferred activation date, allowing them to set up their eSIM in advance and be connected the moment their trip begins — all in just a few taps.

To match the needs of any traveller, there are many flexible ways to choose and manage data plans.

Options are available based on destination, including plans for specific countries, global plan 122 destinations, or mini-global plans tailored to specific regions. For trip duration, travellers can select between expiring plans valid for a fixed period or non-expiring plans that remain active until the data is fully used. This ensures convenience whether the trip is short or long.

Additionally, users have control over when their plan starts. They can either schedule activation for a specific date or begin using the data immediately, providing flexibility to align with their travel schedule.

To ensure users never run out of GB unexpectedly, Kaspersky eSIM Store provides real-time data usage monitoring and alerts when a balance is near zero. The user profile (on the webpage or in the app) allows quick top-ups and supports multiple countries on a single eSIM – install once and use for a lifetime.

Kaspersky eSIM Store is launched in partnership with award-winning provider BNESIM Limited, which has been delivering global eSIM services since 2017.

“At Kaspersky we are constantly keeping up with latest trends shaping our digital habits, and eSIM is definitely one of them. eSIM technology greatly simplifies travelling abroad, allowing people to stay connected and not worry about issues like roaming charges. We know from our own experience how important it is to stay in touch with your family or colleagues when you are on a trip, so we designed Kaspersky eSIM Store for all types of travellers to ensure instant access to eSIM data plans wherever they go, as well as to provide a safe and positive digital experience,” – Mikhail Gerber, Executive Vice President, Consumer Business, Kaspersky.

Kaspersky eSIM Store is now available on the official website www.Kasperskyesimstore.com, and as a mobile app in App Store and Google Play.

Kaspersky eSIM Store complements Kaspersky’s wide range of industry-recognised solutions, such as Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection and Kaspersky Premium. Together they cover all modern connectivity needs and enhance digital freedom – ensuring safe, worry-free connectivity across the world.

*You can check your device’s eSIM-capability on the www.Kasperskyesimstore.com or in the app.

About Kaspersky:

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.Kaspersky.co.za.