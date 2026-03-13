Ghana’s visual communications and printing industry is entering a new phase of growth, driven by expanding retail activity, urban development, and rising demand for high-impact branding and advertising solutions.

Ghana’s retail market was estimated at approximately US$32 billion in 2023 and projected to reach US$54 billion by 2031 (https://apo-opa.co/4uK1j95), reflecting strong commercial expansion and consumer spending.



Outdoor advertising — a key driver of large-format printing — generates around US$60 million annually, accounting for more than 20% of total advertising expenditure (https://apo-opa.co/3P5PERC).

As brands compete for visibility across storefronts, malls, events, and public spaces, print service providers are investing in advanced production systems that enable faster turnaround, greater versatility, and durable output suited to West Africa’s climate.

Accra-based Chroma Digital Solutions is among the companies leading this transformation. The business has enhanced its capabilities with the installation of the Canon Colorado M5W wide-format printer, expanding its ability to deliver premium retail displays, interior décor, and high-durability outdoor signage.

This installation marks one of the earliest deployments of the Colorado M5W technology in Africa, positioning Chroma Digital Solutions to meet emerging demand for specialised and high-value print applications.“In today’s market, clients expect speed, consistency, and the ability to handle everything from décor to large outdoor graphics,” said a Kwame Owusu-Kwarteng , Operation Manger from Chroma Digital Solutions. “Investing in the Canon Colorado M5W enables us to deliver all of this on one platform. Its UVgel technology produces prints that withstand heat and sunlight, while features like white ink, matte-and-gloss finishes in a single job, and texture printing open new premium applications previously difficult to produce locally.” The system’s high productivity and efficient ink usage also support cost control — a critical factor in Ghana’s price-sensitive business environment.

According to Canon, Ghana’s evolving economy is prompting print providers to move beyond basic production towards value-added services that support branding, retail experiences, and architectural design.

“Ghana is one of West Africa’s most dynamic visual communications markets,” said Tushar Vashnavi, Business Unit Director, B2B, at Canon Central&North Africa. “As retail, infrastructure, and advertising sectors expand, print businesses are investing in technologies that allow them to diversify offerings, respond faster to customers, and operate more profitably. Solutions like the Colorado M-series are designed to support this transition by combining productivity, application versatility, and durability.”

CCNA adds that reliable local technical support and strategic business guidance remain essential for successful technology adoption and sustainable growth in emerging markets such as Ghana.For Chroma Digital Solutions, upgrading to advanced production capabilities has opened new business opportunities and strengthened reliability.

“Having dependable support behind the technology gives us confidence to grow and take on more complex projects,” the spokesperson added. “It allows us to focus on delivering real value to our customers.”

As Ghana’s economy continues to diversify, demand for high-quality visual communication is expected to increase across retail, real estate, events, and corporate sectors — positioning technologically advanced print providers at the centre of this growth.

