Ghana’s Minister for Energy&Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, will join African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 this October. Backed by a newly secured $3.5-billion investment drive and a pivot toward nuclear and battery-supported renewables, the Minister is expected to share critical insights into Ghana’s regulatory reforms and the future of its offshore blocks.

Under Minister Jinapor’s leadership, the ministry has prioritized boosting upstream activity, with recent reforms designed to reinvigorate exploration activity and attract fresh capital to offshore blocks struggling with declines. In early 2026, the government secured a $3.5 billion investment drive involving Jubilee/TEN and Offshore Cape Three Points partners, aimed at revitalizing production and expanding reserves through coordinated upstream development efforts.

On the energy transition front, Minister Jinapor has been driving support for renewable energy deployment and inclusive energy access. Part of Ghana’s green agenda includes plans to procure 200 MW of battery energy storage systems to stabilize the grid and better integrate renewable generation, helping reduce reliance on thermal power during peak demand and support long‑term energy transition goals, such as achieving near‑universal electrification and increasing renewable generation. These efforts are complemented by initiatives like the Scaling‑Up Renewable Energy Program, launched to electrify off‑grid communities and expand clean access to underserved populations.

In addition to hydrocarbons and renewables, Ghana is advancing long‑term baseload diversification by exploring nuclear power as part of its future energy mix. The country has moved through key early stages of nuclear planning, with the International Atomic Energy Agency completing a safety review in 2025 of Ghana’s site selection process for its first nuclear power station, identifying a candidate and alternative site – a major step toward eventual construction.

At AEW 2026, Minister Jinapor is expected to bring strategic insights into how Ghana is navigating the complex balance between traditional hydrocarbon development and an inclusive energy transition. Delegates at the event will gain first‑hand perspectives on regulatory and policy reforms, investment opportunities in both fossil and renewable segments and collaborative frameworks that support private‑sector participation across value chains.

“Minister Jinapor’s participation at AEW 2026 highlights the vital role of African leadership in shaping an energy future that is secure, diversified and resilient. Ghana’s holistic approach exemplifies the forward‑thinking strategies needed to power sustainable development across the continent,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.