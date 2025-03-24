Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is chair of the newly appointed Armed Forces Council. Established under Article 211 of the 1992 Constitution, the Council is tasked with providing strategic leadership and oversight to ensure the Ghana Armed Forces remain effective, modern, and disciplined.

In his address to the Council members, President Mahama emphasised their critical role in the military’s governance and administration. He underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to modernising the Armed Forces to address evolving security threats, ranging from terrorism and cybercrime to climate-related challenges.

“The responsibility placed on your shoulders as a Council is one of great national importance,” President Mahama stated. “The strength of our Armed Forces depends not only on the bravery of the men and women in uniform but also on the leadership policies and decisions that guide them.”

The president’s key priorities include capacity-building programs to enhance personnel skills, investment in modern military technology and equipment, enhanced infrastructure development, and improved welfare and support systems for military personnel and their families.

President Mahama also highlighted the increasing role of technology in modern warfare, urging the Council to embrace innovation and data-driven security solutions in developing the nation’s defence strategy.

The President emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships with ECOWAS, the African Union, and international allies to address global security threats.

The President called on the Council to uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct, transparency, and accountability within the Armed Forces, stressing that corruption and misconduct have no place in the military.

He expressed gratitude to the outgoing members of the Armed Forces Council for their dedicated service. He congratulated the newly sworn-in members, expressing confidence in their ability to serve with honour, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to Ghana.