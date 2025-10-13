The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on Monday, 13th October, 2025 addressed the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women. Emphasising the importance of the meeting, the President underscored that it reaffirms the shared commitments made during the Beijing Conference 30 years ago for the empowerment of women and girls.

He stated that Ghana on its part has resolved to remain committed and has taken decisive measures to mainstream gender. He cited the election of Ghana’s first female Vice President and appointment of other women for strategic positions and expressed optimism that with continued support, women could break the glass ceiling and advance to lead the country. He added that Ghana has achieved gender parity in school enrollment and assured of government’s commitment for sustainability through the strengthening of critical agencies and budget allocation to ensure the smooth running of social intervention programmes. Among others, he mentioned the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty programme which targets female headed households. Furthermore, he announced that efforts were underway for the establishment of women’s development bank which aligns with the declaration of 2020 -2030 as Decade of African Women’s Financial and Economic Inclusion by the African Union. He stressed on the need to focus on the gains made in empowering women while putting in place structures to address existing gaps.

Concluding his address, he made an appeal to his peers in his capacity as the African Union Champion for Gender and Development Issues to focus on women empowerment for sustainable development and also commit to transformative actions.