Government has made known plans to allocate billions of cedis towards large-scale infrastructure projects under what it calls the ‘Big Push’ initiative, aimed at bridging the country’s critical infrastructure deficit and stimulating long-term growth.

Speaking at the KPMG Infrastructure Roadshow in Accra, Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, revealed that government plans to invest GH¢13.9 billion in 2025 on priority infrastructure projects. This figure is expected to increase to GH¢21.2 billion by 2028.

The funding will be drawn primarily from petroleum revenues under the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) and mineral royalties, which are being restructured to focus on key areas such as, Roads and transport, Energy and power generation, Digital infrastructure, Urban and rural development.

“This is not a small nudge or a patch-up job. It’s an economic reset, powered by a US$10 billion Big Push for infrastructure development,” Mr. Ampem emphasized.

Urgent Infrastructure Needs

Ghana’s infrastructure demands remain substantial. Estimates suggest the country needs US$37 billion annually for the next 30 years to meet development goals across sectors. Maintaining existing infrastructure alone is expected to cost an additional US$8 billion annually.

The Deputy Minister cited Ghana’s low score of 47 out of 100 on the Global Infrastructure Hub index, below the average for lower-middle-income countries, as a sign of chronic underinvestment.

“Our cities need better transport. Our industries require dependable energy. Our farmers need modern irrigation. And our youth demand digital highways for the future,” he said.

Emphasis on Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

While public investment is being scaled up, Mr. Ampemstressed that Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) will be essential to closing the infrastructure gap.

“The public purse alone cannot meet these needs. The fiscal space is limited, and the demands are vast. PPPs are not just helpful — they are indispensable.”

He noted that the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) will be key in setting up Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to attract private capital, blended finance, and international development funding.

Call to Investors

The Deputy Minister urged both local and international investors to explore opportunities in sectors such as transport, energy, digital infrastructure, and urban development, describing them as “vast and transformative.”

“The framework is in place. The vision is clear. The government’s commitment under President Mahama’s leadership is unwavering. Your innovation, capital, and expertise are not only welcome, they are crucial,” he told investors.

He concluded by calling for strong collaboration between government and the private sector, emphasizing that sustainable infrastructure transformation will require a united effort.

The KPMG Infrastructure Roadshow, held under the theme “Unlocking Ghana’s Public Private Partnership Potential: Bridging Reform and Results,” brought together policymakers, investors, engineers, and business leaders to explore strategies for accelerating infrastructure.