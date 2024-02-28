The 141 MW Aba Integrated Power Project (Aba IPP), an Afreximbank-financed project (www.Afreximbank.com), was officially commissioned in Abia State by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Kashim Shettima. A first of its kind in Nigeria, the Aba IPP is a pioneering initiative capable of generating and distributing 141 MW of its produced power across nine local government areas (LGAs) within the Aba ring-fenced zone.

Adequate distribution of energy is a cornerstone for national development, playing a critical role in facilitating industrialization and trade. Recognising the challenges in the sector such as inadequate liquidity, high level of debt, and a lack of profitability, Afreximbank continues to support energy projects on the continent and has committed in excess of US$ 4.6 billion to Africa’s power sector since inception. With approximately USD 900 million of funding in Nigeria, the Bank is one of the leading financiers in the Nigerian power sector. In 2021, Afreximbank signed a US$50 million term loan facility with Geometric Power Limited to support the completion of the generation and distribution infrastructure, commissioning of the gas supply pipeline and commencement of operations of the project.

Speaking at the official launch ceremony, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank said: “Afreximbank is proud to be part of this great milestone achievement in Nigeria. The 141MW Aba IPP underscores what can be achieved when public and private sector stakeholders join forces to impact humanity. As champions of trade and industrialization initiatives in Africa, we believe that it is projects like this embedded IPP that will catalyze trade and economic development in Nigeria and across the region.”

The Aba IPP is unique as it is the only electricity company in Nigeria that is fully vertically integrated with embedded generation and distribution capabilities. This model ensures the Aba IPP can supply power directly to its immediate community, prioritizing local needs and distributing surplus power to Nigeria’s national power grid. This ground-breaking approach ensures constant power supply in the ring-fenced area and addressing the challenges associated with the national power grid. Furthermore, the integrated structure fosters value creation through improved cost management at various stages in the energy value chain: generation, distribution, and collection.

The Aba IPP is equipped with renowned world class infrastructure including three GE LM6000 Gas turbines, with a capacity to produce up to 47MW each. The power plant is also equipped with a 27km gas pipeline to ensure consistent fuel supply, three rehabilitated distribution substations, five new additional substations and 140km of 33kV/11kV lines using fibre optic cables for seamless data communication.

Strategically positioned in the industrial South-Eastern Nigeria, the Aba metropolis is one of the most commercial areas in West Africa, renowned for its cottage and small-scale industries specialising in the craftsmanship of leather goods, fabrics and related services. In addition to increased power supply and reliability, the Aba IPP is expected to enhance industrialization efforts and increase production of small and medium-scale enterprises, as well as local industries.

According to Geometric power, over 370,000 direct and indirect jobs would be created during the operational phase of the project. In addition, there are significant indirect benefits for the supporting industries including the development of road infrastructure, improvement in local services including enhanced water supply, schools and healthcare facilities, a boost in agricultural productivity due to a more reliable power supply, as well as increased support for rural electrification programs and enhanced tourism and leisure opportunities.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance, facilitate and promote intra and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative instruments to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the AfCFTA, Afreximbank has in partnership with the African Union Commission and AFCFTA Secretariat launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement. The AFCFTA Secretariat and the Bank have created a USD 10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries to effectively participate in the AfCFTA.

At the end of September 2023, Afreximbank’s total assets and guarantees stood at USD 31.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to USD 5.85 billion. The Bank disbursed more than USD 100 billion between 2016 and 2023 through various interventions for the advancement of the continent. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody’s (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure, (together, “the Group”).

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com